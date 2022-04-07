Prince Harry’s Oprah interview left Prince William ‘very angry’

File Footage

Prince William was reportedly left ‘very angry’ after his younger brother Prince Harry engaged in an explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey last year and ‘put words in his mouth’, a royal expert has claimed.



In his March 2021 interview with Oprah alongside wife Meghan Markle, Harry confirmed his strained relationship with his family, including his brother and father, and said that they were ‘trapped’ in the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah: “I am part of the system with them… but I guess—and I’m very aware of this—my brother can’t leave that system, but I have. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave…”

A year after the interview, royal expert Robert Jobson commented on Harry’s words while talking on the Royally US podcast.

Robert stated: “I don’t think he’s (William) ever felt like that. I think Harry was putting words into his father and his brother’s mouths, and maybe making an assessment based upon his feelings.”

He added: “They were both very angry about that, both Charles and William. I don’t think it’s true, I don’t think he felt trapped in any way.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has met Prince William and Charles just twice since leaving the royal family and moving to the US in 2020.