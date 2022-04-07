Jake Gyllenhaal reveals his reaction to sister Maggie's potential Oscar win

Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed his reaction to the news of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal being nominated for Oscars 2022.

During his conversation with People, the Ambulance actor appeared as a proud brother who almost teared up for his sister's success.

"Someone asked me before my sister was nominated for an Academy Award [for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter] if I thought I would cry if she won. And as I said no, I started to tear up," quoted the outlet.

"I was just amazed and beyond proud of the movie she made. And then the response to it, just extraordinary," the 41-year-old actor continued.

"She just did something so honest," he added.

Although the 44-year-old couldn't win the prestigious awards, she marked her second Oscar nod this year.

She was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at 82nd Academy Awards.