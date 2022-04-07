Hrithik Roshan strikes pose with Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan: see viral pic

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan stunned onlookers after he struck a pose with his girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.



Recently, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane has shared a post after launching her new restaurant in Panjim, Goa along with a montage of several pictures from the restaurant launch which also had her boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad in attendance.

Since that time the picture has been circulating on social media and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

The montage of pictures opens with a photo of Sussanne in a short black dress, posing with Arslan Goni. It is followed by a group photo of Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik and Saba.

More photos show her socialising with friends and family members at her restaurant. Her brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh are also seen.



Sharing the pictures, Sussanne also penned a note of thanks for her “village of best hearts” which helped her achieve her dream of opening a restaurant in Goa.

"The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “congrats. Glad to see people move on if things don't work out... Instead of suicides, Jealousy, cheating... All Human deserves to be happy. Marriage is a partnership not the ownership.”