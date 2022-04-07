Kim Kardashian taking older kids in confidence about Kanye: 'They know what’s going on'

Kim Kardashian believes in transparency with her four kids.

Kim, who shares North,8, Saint, 6, Chicago,4, and Psalm,2 , with husband Kanye West, says that older children know about their dad's recent social media drama.

“I’m really open and honest with them,” Kim tells Robin Roberts during ABC News’ “The Kardashians” special.

“The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on.”

Speaking about her reaction and tolerance towards Kanye drama, Kim added: “You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard,” Kardashian admitted during the ABC News special. “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”

Roberts then played a slideshow of some of Kanye's threatening social media messages and clips from songs Eazy where he kidnaps and kills Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I hate that it had to play out like that,” the 41-year-old says of the slideshow.

Kim then added that she is trying to “be there for them,” and believes in “open dialogue” with her kids.

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad,” she said. “And they do.”

The SKIMS founder added that Ye “talks daily" to his kids. “When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family,” she stated.