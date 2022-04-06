Prince Charles’ nanny was FIRED by Queen Elizabeth over 'silly' reason

Prince Charles was once in the care of a nanny who reportedly proved to be of much trouble to Queen Elizabeth

A young Prince Charles was once in the care of a nanny who reportedly proved to be of much trouble to Queen Elizabeth, who was forced to ‘fire’ her over some pudding row, reported Mirror Online.

The story about this particular nanny was shared by royal author Bryan Kozlowski in his book Long Live the Queen. 13 Rules for Living from Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch.

In his book, Bryan relayed how the nanny in question would ‘torment’ the royal kitchen staff over little Charles’ meals, which led to Queen Elizabeth eventually taking the drastic step of firing her.

“It is said she took pleasure in tormenting the Palace kitchen with her exacting standards. Dishes for young Charles were constantly being refused or remade based on little more than the nanny's personal whims,” he wrote.

Bryan went on to share a particular 1956 incident that really triggered the monarch, sharing: “In 1956, the Queen sent the nursery a simple request that Charles, then eight years old, be given a special pudding she thought he might like.”

The story went on: “The nanny refused, crossed the dessert from the menu, and incurred the Crown's wrath. Nobody crosses out the Queen's request.”