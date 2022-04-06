Kanye West accuses Forbes of ‘undervaluing’ him on billionaires list

File Footage





The latest target of Kanye West’s fury is the publication Forbes, which Kanye says underestimated his net worth on its latest billionaire list.

Kanye’s net worth was estimated at an eye-watering $2.6bn by Forbes, however, the Donda hitmaker’s camp has hit out at the publication claiming that the figure does not do justice to his actual net worth.

According to The Blast, Kanye has stated that his net worth is actually in the region of a staggering $7bn.

The rapper has also accused Forbes of trying “to control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity.”

Kanye’s claims come despite the Forbes team informing his camp that their criteria of determining net worth is partially based on “revenue from last year only and not the enterprise value of long-term deals that are in place.”

To put things in perspective, Kanye’s fortune is thought to have increased in the last year alone thanks to his deals with Adidas and Gap.

He also earns around $180 million from his music.

Meanwhile, other names on the Forbes billionaires list include Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, boasting a fortune on $1.8bn, and mom-to-be Rihanna, with a net worth of around $1.7 bn.