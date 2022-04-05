Pete Davidson’s feelings about Kim Kardashian meeting family revealed

File Footage





Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently took the next big step in their romance with the reality star meeting with Pete’s family.

Soon after reports of the meeting started doing rounds, a source close to Pete and Kim told US Weekly that the meeting was a long time coming and that Pete “couldn’t wait” to introduce his ladylove to his grandparents.

“It was definitely the next step in their relationship, and he’s overjoyed with getting to introduce his family to Kim,” the source was quoted.

The development comes a month after it was reported that Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-Scott Disick, who remains a good friend of the Skims founder, had ‘taken a liking’ to Pete because of ‘how happy he makes Kim’.