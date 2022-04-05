Kim Kardashian joined by Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and others in styling session

Kim Kardashian's fans are over the moon as the American TV personality and businesswoman attracted Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and more icons to promote her products.



The 41-year-od reality star's fans are over the moon to see their favourite models in new advertisement.

Pete Davidson' ladylove took to the official SKIMS Instagram page to share a new picture of the iconic models wearing her products.

In the picture, Tyra and Heidi stood on a platform sporting the brand's products while Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio sat below.

The caption read: "Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first-ever joint campaign.

"Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this."

Both the platform and the background were covered in white cloth to put the focus on the models and the products.

Kim Kardashian's fans lost their minds over the collaboration and took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the exciting new ad, with one wrote: "OMFG [ fire emojis] IM NOT OK. this is everything!!!!" one happy user commented while another added: "Ikonic [fire emoji]."