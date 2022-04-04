Prince William’s infamous Caribbean left father Charles ‘ANNOYED’

File Footage

Prince William reportedly annoyed his father Prince Charles with his royal tour to the Caribbean after it clashed with Charles own royal trip to Ireland, reported Express UK.

During March, Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited Ireland, while Kate and William travelled to the Caribbean nations of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

The Cambridges ended up overshadowing Charles and Camilla, which then left the Prince of Wales ‘annoyed’.

According to a source close to Charles: “Ireland is one of the most important relationships so there was a little consternation over the timing to say the least.”

The insider added: “There is not usually a clash of diaries in this way.”

However, a source close to Prince William on the other hand downplayed the clash, telling Mail on Sunday: “The Prince of Wales always goes away to Ireland around this time of year, so there didn't seem to be a problem.”



