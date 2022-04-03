Prince Andrew ‘meant to stay invisible’ during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

File Footage

Prince Andrew was reportedly ‘meant to stay invisible’ during his mother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year celebrations, reported The Daily Star.

Despite this, the Duke of York is gearing up to retake his place in public despite the staunch outcry against him returning to his duties following a sex scandal that left him as a royal outcast.

62-year-old Andrew settled the infamous sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre last month, after which he escorted his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.

Now, despite backlash against his appearance at the memorial, Andrew is reportedly set to accompany the Queen to the Epsom Derby.

Commenting on the same, a source told The Sun: “He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour.”

“But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at,” the insider explained.

Prince Andrew has always denied the allegations against him, but returned his military titles and royal patronages to the Queen in the wake of the crisis.



