Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith should ‘thank God that it’s just Alopecia’

Renowned American comedian and TV show host Bill Maher has joined the list of celebrities who reacted to Will Smith’s infamous slap to Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

While the slap controversy has left internet divided, as netizens are showing support for Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and some are siding up with Rock, the Real Time host, 66, has critically mocked Jada for downplaying her condition, Alopecia, during the 94th Annual Academy Awards show.

Taking a dig at the Matrix: Resurrections star, Maher said, "I mean, alopecia, it's not leukaemia, OK? Alopecia is when your hair falls out ... there are worse things."

Stating further, Maher also noted how hair fall was a part of aging for most people. "If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say 'Thank God,'" he said. "It's not life-threatening. It's part of — for most people, 80 per cent of men, 50 per cent of women — it's part of aging," he added.

Later in the episode, Maher, also suggested to Jada that she could use a wig, saying, "Aging is, trust me I know, it's the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us. And you know, just put on a [expletive] wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much."

During the awards show, Rock joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved hairstyle. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he said. Smith then walked onto stage and smacked Rock in the face, leaving the audience and viewers stunned.