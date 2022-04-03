Kate Middleton battle with 'hyperemesis gravidarum' during pregnanies unveiled

Kate Middleton, who is famously fond of children, suffered a lot throughout her pregnancies.

The Duchess of Cambridge has often teased husband Prince William upon welcoming a fourth child, latest during their trip to Copenhagen.

However, royal biographer Penny Juni in his 2018 Netflix documentary ‘The Royal Wives of Windsor’ says that the Duchess indeed has had tough pregnancies.

She said: “Kate has suffered very severely from morning sickness that is totally debilitating.”

This condition was also confirmed by Kensington Palace when Kate had to cancel a public engagement in 2017 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

“Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.

“The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace," read the Palace statement.

In a 2020 podcast, Kate shed further light upon her condition, noting how meditation helped her on the way.

She said: “I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick.

“I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful.”

Kate shares three children with Prince William; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.