Malaika Arora hospitalized after car accident

Indian actress Malaika Arora was hospitalized after a car accident on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune, the police said.

The actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead and is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

"Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine and she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the Apollo Hospital said in a statement.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the actor's car was involved in a three-car pile up, say reports.

"She's in hospital and is stable," Amrita Arora, the actor's sister told a private channel.