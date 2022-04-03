Malaika Arora hospitalized after car accident

Indian actress Malaika Arora was hospitalized after a car accident on Saturday.
According to police, the accident occurred when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune, the police said.
The actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead and is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.
"Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine and she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the Apollo Hospital said in a statement.
The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the actor's car was involved in a three-car pile up, say reports.
"She's in hospital and is stable," Amrita Arora, the actor's sister told a private channel.
Prince Charles’ future reign causes ‘calls for concern’ as it ‘inches closer’ amid Queen’s health fears
Experts reveal Prince Harry’s decision to snub memorial cause ‘silence to dominate conversations’
Tom Holland's new pictures gave fans a look into his upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series 'The Crowded Room'
Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar share heartfelt birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn
Carl Woods accused her ex-fiance Katie Price of cheating on him with a second man
Experts slam Prince Harry for ‘playing games’ with Firm before the release of his memoir