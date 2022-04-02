Carl Woods accuses ex-fiancé Katie Price of having affair with second man

Katie Price’s ex-fiancé Carl Woods has allegedly accused her of having an affair with another guy.

According to reports, the luxe car dealer, 33, accused the former glamour model Katie, 43, of messaging 'another man' on WhatsApp.

It comes after Carl reportedly called off his 11-month engagement to Katie as he could no longer trust her.

A source told The Sun: 'Carl was enraged and was accusing Katie of everything. He was ranting about loyalty and saying he’d found out exactly how she was hiding the messages from him.

'Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man. In a series of texts, he accused her of lying to him and hiding the phone number of the man he believes she's been seeing with her friends.

'He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough.'

Meanwhile, Katie also took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture on a night out with pals as she penned: 'People who believe in me, Business and best friends @rymi1 @jeydayilmaz.'

The reported split came just a day after Katie ditched the engagement ring which Carl gave her, while he has now deleted all trace of their romance from his social media account.



Sources told The Sun: 'Katie and Carl have decided to split up. It's been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.