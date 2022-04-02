Princess Beatrice and Eugenie name involved in Turkish fraudster link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie received money from a Turkish conman through their father's link.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, got over £1million bank transfers on the order of former Goldman Sachs banker and an accused fraudster, Selman Turk.

Mr Turk swindled Turkish millionairess Nebahat Evyap Isbilen to pay a £750,000 to Prince Andrew’s. The money from Ms Isbilen was posed as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice.

"Mrs Isbilen is reported to have believed she was paying for assistance in getting a passport," reports Telegraph.

"She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in a 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s President," adds Express.co.uk

In addition to that, £25,000 were paid to younger daughter Princess on the directives of the conman.

The paper reports: “The York family have all been named in a High Court battle by Mrs Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk.”

It is alleged that neither of the Duke;s daughters knew about this transfer.