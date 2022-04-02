 
close
Saturday April 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie name involved in Turkish fraudster link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie got money transfers from Mr Turk

By Web Desk
April 02, 2022
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie name involved in Turkish fraudster link with Andrew
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie name involved in Turkish fraudster link with Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie  received  money from a Turkish conman through their father's link.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, got over £1million bank transfers on the order of former Goldman Sachs banker and an accused fraudster, Selman Turk.

Mr Turk swindled Turkish millionairess Nebahat Evyap Isbilen to pay a £750,000 to Prince Andrew’s. The money from Ms Isbilen was posed as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice.

"Mrs Isbilen is reported to have believed she was paying for assistance in getting a passport," reports Telegraph.

"She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in a 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s President," adds Express.co.uk

In addition to that, £25,000 were paid to younger daughter Princess on the directives of the conman.

The paper reports: “The York family have all been named in a High Court battle by Mrs Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk.”

It is alleged that neither of the Duke;s daughters knew about this transfer.