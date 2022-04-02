Grammy Awards gear up for ‘anything’ post Will Smith’s Oscar slap moment

FileFootage

Grammy Awards are gearing up to handle unexpected situations during the live show on Sunday after Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022.



During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the executive producer Ben Winston explained that the recent turn out of event has led his team to be ‘more on their game.’

“It makes you go, 'Oh yeah, we're doing a live show for three and a half hours, where anything can happen,” Winston shared.

“It reminded us to be ready for anything that could happen and to talk about anything that could happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, the King Richard actor has recently resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his altercation with Rock.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Variety reported Smith's statement on Friday.