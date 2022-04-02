Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

Miley Cyrus fans are wishing her speedy recovery from coronavirus after the singer said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Traveling around the world, playing for a 100,000 people a night and meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."
Social media websites are flooded with messages for the singer after she revealed her illness in a statement.
