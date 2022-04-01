Prince William, Kate Middleton treated to ‘Top Gun’ screening by Tom Cruise

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton recently received a different kind of royal treatment after Tom Cruise treated them to an exclusive, world-first, screening of the film’s highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

According to The Sun, the screening was personally arranged by Tom after he heard of Prince William’s admiration for the original film.

Sources have confirmed that the screening was held at an IMAX cinema near London’s Leicester Square, where William, a trained RAF pilot, was joined by wife Kate, cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sophie Wessex.

A source told the publication: “It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!”

The insider added: “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it. Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it.”

The close source also confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick was well-liked by its royal audience, revealing: “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.”

“It’s also a mega-buck film with some of the most incredible stunts ever performed on camera so it lives up to the hype,” the insider concluded.

The latest flick, with Tom reprising his role as fighter pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, serves as a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun.