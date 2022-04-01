David Beckham and Victoria Beckham fear another burglary: 'They're distressed'

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham reportedly fear of becoming a target of another of burglary as the couple plan to permanently move to the Unites States following 'shaken up' theft in their West London mansion.

According to OK! magazine, the couple’s trying to cast off the 'dark cloud' over their son Brooklyn’s wedding on April 9.

“There's been a series of burglaries and break-ins along their road. Quite a few stars live down there so it's definitely a target,” an insider told the outlet.

“They're extremely upset and worried. They already have security but they're going to heap it up,” it added.

"It's really put a black cloud over the wedding. They're really distressed and very worried that they'll be targeted as a family again,” the source explained.

The Sun reported that Beckhams “were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.

“Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”