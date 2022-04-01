Kendall Jenner responds to ‘wealth flaunting’ criticism with $100K Land Rover Photo Credits: The Sun

Kendal Jenner is turning all head around as the super model got her hands on new custom $100K Land Rover.

According to The Sun, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was papped gleaming with happiness after she finalised a car deal with California-based dealer on Thursday.

The mogul has reportedly bought a Land Rover Defender X which that retails for upwards of $96k.

This came after The Kardashians star was recently called out by fans for ‘flaunting her wealth’ when she showed off pricy boots and sunglasses by Balenciaga.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 26-year-old model posted a photo of a few expensive products including Blade 90MM Boots having retail for $1,950, and her black Twist Cat Sunglasses, which cost $450.



