Bank timings for Ramadan 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued updated public dealing and office timings for the banking sector for the holy month of Ramadan, a statement said.
Monday to Thursday — 10am-1:30pm
Friday — 10am-1pm
Monday to Thursday — 10am-4pm
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on April 2 (Saturday) to sight the Ramadan moon and the holy month is expected to begin on April 3.
“I am not PTI but stand by Imran Khan,” says interior minister
Soliders martyred while foiling terrorists' bid to enter a military compound in Tank
"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism," says ISPR
The Sindh government will ensure the implementation of the rural-urban quota in all government jobs in the province
Shahbaz Sharif says today is an "important day" for Pakistan's history as the Opposition has "united" and is on the...
Without giving any reason, Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle: “PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has...