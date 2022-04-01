 
Bank timings for Ramadan 2022

Office timings of the banking sector will be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday

By Web Desk
April 01, 2022
Building of State Bank of Pakistan. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued updated public dealing and office timings for the banking sector for the holy month of Ramadan, a statement said.

Public dealing timings:

Monday to Thursday — 10am-1:30pm

Friday — 10am-1pm

Office timings:

Monday to Thursday  — 10am-4pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on April 2 (Saturday) to sight the Ramadan moon and the holy month is expected to begin on April 3.