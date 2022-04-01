Harry Styles drops first single 'As It Was' from album ‘Harry’s House’

The wait is finally over!

Music sensation Harry Styles has unveiled first single from his much-awaited music album, Harry’s House, on Thursday.

The Watermelon Sugar star has taken the internet by storm after he dropped his first lead track single from the forthcoming album titled, As It Was.

The music video, directed by Tanu Muino, features Styles sporting different variations of red as he seemingly chases after his love interest in blue.

Styles, 28, teased the track's title on Monday alongside a picture of him wearing a sparkly red sleeveless jumpsuit. He later posted a short snippet of the track with a video in which he sat on a spinning stage.

Album Harry’s House is slated to release on May 20. The album features 13 tracks, more than either of Styles’ past two full-length projects.

Moreover, Styles is also gearing up to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside fellow headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West. The festival hits the stage at Empire Polo Club from April 15 to 17 and then again from April 22 to 24.