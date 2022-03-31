Lizzo announces inclusive shapewear line YITTY





Lizzo is the latest celeb to launch her own brand, with the singer choosing to go the Kim Kardashian route with a shapewear line, named YITTY.

The Fitness singer first teased the launch of her brand as early as the start of this week with a short snippet showing a tattoo on her derriere.

She managed to successfully keep the brand a secret until Thursday, when she formally announced the launch of YITTY with a post that read: “This is a dream 5 years in the making…YITTY: Shapewear you can wear underwear, overwear, anywhere. For every damn body.”

Lizzo went on to mention all the sizes that will be available from the brand, from 6X to XS.

In another post, the Rumours singer addressed the brand as a ‘love letter to my big girls’, writing: “This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms."

Lizzo further added: “I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable, TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON.”

She went on to state that YITTY is a chance for people to “reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”