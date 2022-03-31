Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up photo with Anand Ahuja: See

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has showereded love on her husband Anand Ahuja on National Husband Appreciation Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress had wished Anand on the occasion of National Husband Appreciation Day.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress shared a love-filled picture with Anand wherein they were seen twinning in black.

On the other hand, Sonam was seen flaunting a no make-up look while Anand’s swag was unmatched.

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family is over the moon ever since Sonam has announced her pregnancy.

Sharing happiness about the same, Sonam’s uncle Boney Kapoor had told Pinkvilla, “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news”.