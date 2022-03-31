Queen Elizabeth 'staged intervention' to protect Princess Charlotte’s royal title

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth reportedly went above and beyond to ensure that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Charlotte was styled as a Princess and not lady, reported Express UK.

According to a royal historian, the Letters Patent of 1917 which was issued by King George V meant that Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been given the title of a Princess upon her birth, and would instead be called ‘Lady Charlotte’.

However, the Queen intervened when Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was pregnant with her first child to ensure that all her kids are styled with the HRH and Prince or Princess titles.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig shared that Queen Elizabeth issued a new Letters Patent that called for all Cambridge children to be a Prince or Princess.

Koenig shared: “If Charlotte had been born first under the 1917 Letters Patent, because she was a great-granddaughter in the male line, and only the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was entitled to be HRH... then she would have been The Lady Charlotte Mountbatten-Windsor. So, the Queen fixed that little issue.”