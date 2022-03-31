BAFTA organizers would've ‘removed Will Smith from the premises'

File Footage

The British Academy Awards have just revealed their zero-tolerance policy towards 'such violent behaviour' and revealed their former plans to remove the person in question from the event, instantly.



This statement came after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett's shaved head, on Sunday.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter about their protocol and mode of action in such a case, the BAFTA organisers made it clear that if the incident had happened at their event, the actor would have been removed and not been allowed to accept his award onstage, after such a squabble.

Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA remarked, “They would be removed from the ceremony. They would not be permitted in the premises at all as it’s just a complete red line for us.”

Adding to this statement, Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content for BAFTAs, said, “We do not tolerate violence of any kind.”

To note, Smith won best leading actor for King Richards in this year’s BAFTA Awards that were held a week before the Oscars but he did not attend it, as per media reports.