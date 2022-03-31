Ben Affleck joins Jennifer Lopez and her daughter during their LA outing

File Footage

Ben Affleck accompanied his ladylove Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme, as they head out to the batting cages in Los Angeles.

The couple was spotted smooching while Emme took a swing showcasing her skills as her mother watched from the other side of the fence.









In the pictures clicked by paparazzi, the Marry Me actor donned a pair of black leggings with a sweatshirt and white trainers.

On the other hand, the Deep Water actor looked dapper in his casual attire as he wore a flannel shirt over a grey t-shit with a pair of jeans.

JLo also tried her hand at batting as her boyfriend and daughter were engaged in a conversation.

Earlier, it was reported by TMZ that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level as they bought a new house in Bel Air.

Another report by InTouch Weekly suggested that Jennifer and Ben are ready to tie the knot soon.

"Both of them are ready," a source dished out. "They're excited, and they know in their heart of hearts that getting married is the right thing."



