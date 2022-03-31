Kim Kardashian’s custody arrangement plan for kids alongside Kanye West leaked: source

Sources shed light on the custody aspirations Kim Kardashian holds in regards to the care of her four kids North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, alongside Kanye West.

News of Kim’s intentions has been brought to light by sources close to the couple.

Per their findings and according to HollywoodLife “Kim wants nothing more than to have an amazing co-parenting situation with Kanye.”

The source also broke silence over the kind of custody arrangement Kim is seeking with Kanye and admitted that despite his fluctuating behaviour, “She wants joint custody to work.”

However, at the same time, she refuses to be ‘pulled around’ after having to ‘walk on broken glass’ during their marriage.

What Kim is seeking from Kanye as a co-parent is that “she also needs him to work with her not against her.”