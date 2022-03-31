Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Philip's private secretary

Queen Elizabeth has presented honours to Prince Philip's "most loyal and trusted aides" in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Among them was his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, who became a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The Queen on Tuesday attended a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh who died at the age of 99 in April last year.

The monarch arrived at the service with her second son Prince Andrew.

According to multiple reports, senior members of the British royal family were unhappy with Queen Elizabeth to accompany the Duke of York who was recently stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault allegations.