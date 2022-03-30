Scott Disick flirts Khloe Kardashian as she reveals her Oscars party look

Khloe Kardashian - who kept herself off the red carpet - attracted massive applause as she finally revealed her Oscars party look.

The American TV personality skipped the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday, and instead posted her look to Instagram on Monday, captioning: 'Scarface - Elvira energy'.

Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick was one of many followers to respond to the reality star’s new gorgeous blonde bob pics.

Scott Disick gushed over the reality star's stunning new Blonde Bob which she took on the night she went to an Oscars party.

The 38-year-old, who is continuing to show his support for Kardashian, didn’t hesitate to respond with sweet words as he wrote: "Say hello to my little friend," with a heart emoji."

The 37-year-old looked out of this world in a see-through shimmering gown with amazing new hairstyle that garnered massive likes and hearts.

Khloe’s new pics were taken on the night she attended JAY-Z‘s Oscars party with Kim Kardashian. In addition to her awesome new hairstyle, she showed off a nearly sheer white sleeveless mini dress that accentuated her incredible figure.

Scott's comment shows his bond with Khloe Kardashian. The two are known for having a close and supportive friendship and often share public messages to each other on social media.