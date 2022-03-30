Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant again! Expecting 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are ready to extend their family!

The couple, who is parents to six children, is expecting their seventh due this fall. The good news was announced by Hilaria on her Instagram account this Tuesday.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she said, hinting at the ongoing Rust shooting lawsuit.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!," she continued.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones," wrote Hilaria.





Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, eight, and sons Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Alec came under fire in latter 2021 after accidentally opening fire at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust.