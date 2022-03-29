Harry Styles leaves fans in shock as he quits Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake with Anya Taylor-Joy

Harry Styles has reportedly dropped out Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake with Anya Taylor-Joy.



The singer-cum-actor was briefly attached to the project reuniting Eggers with The Witch and The Northman star Taylor-Joy.

The musician's representative confirmed the news to Variety, citing scheduling concerns as the reason for Styles’ exit.



Eggers’ remake was first reported in 2017, with Taylor-Joy initially attached since starring in the director’s first feature.

“It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges yet it’s one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made,” the filmmaker had told Shudder of his love for the original horror film.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will delight fans with his new single ‘As It Was’ this Friday (April 1), ahead of his forthcoming album 'Harry’s House'.