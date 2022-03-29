Prince Philip’s ‘eery’ funeral requests revealed

File Footage





Prince Philip reportedly received just the kind of funeral he had always wanted, freshly unearthed accounts of the Duke of Edinburgh have revealed.

Prince Philip, who passed away last year at the age of 99 at the height of a COVID lockdown in the UK, received a small funeral that was attended by just 30 people and that is exactly how he wanted it to be.

In a 2013 report by The Daily Mail, Philip was quoted by Palace officials saying: “I don't want the fuss of a full state funeral.”

The Duke of Edinburgh even refused to lie in state after his death; a tradition that requires a dead body of an official to be placed in a state building.

According to a royal aide: “Prince Philip doesn’t see himself as important enough for that.”

This plan was followed at Philip’s death, and his body ‘lay in rest’ at a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

Philip also did not receive a state funeral, and was instead given a royal ceremonial funeral.

Mike Tindall, the husband of Philip’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, also shared on his podcast: “I look back on the day I think is eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing. I think it was the perfect day for how he would have liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.”