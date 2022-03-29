Princess Charlene left behind amid illness as husband attends Philip’s memorial

File Footage

Princess Charlene of Monaco was notably missing from Prince Philip’s memorial service in London, even as her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, attended, reported Hello magazine.



Charlene, who recently returned to Monaco after receiving treatment at a Swiss clinic for an undisclosed illness, was reportedly unable to attend as she continues to recover from her mystery illness.

The 44-year-old’s return to Monaco was officially announced earlier this month in a statement issued by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco which said that Charlene will now “continue her convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side.”

The statement also said: “The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments.”

“In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as she still needs peace and calm, the Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected,” it further read.

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.