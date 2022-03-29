BTS' Jungkook tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Grammys 2022

FileFootage

BTS youngest member Jungkook testes positive for Covid-19 ahead of the septet's much-anticipated appearance at the Grammys 2022.



Big Hit Music on March 29 released an official statement to update on the 24-year-old singer’s heath condition while the septet gears up to attend the Grammy Awards.

“Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance,” the Butter hit-maker’s management agency confirmed.

“After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT),” the statement continued.

“Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT).”

“Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States,” the company shared while adding that the much-loved K-pop idol is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat.

“Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer,” it shared.