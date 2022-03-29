Prince William, Kate Middleton led into Philip’s memorial by children George, Charlotte

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton made quite an entrance at Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey in London today, March 29, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte leading their parents, reported Express UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge entered the ceremony to celebrate the life and service of William’s grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who served alongside the Queen for the majority of her seven-decade-long reign.





Both Kate and Prince William were reportedly among the last members of the British Royal Family to arrive at the Abbey for the service. They led Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, six, alongside them.

While William chose a classic suit for the occasion, Kate stunned in a black-and-white polka-dotted classic dress paired with black stilettos and a chic hat to tie her look.

William and Kate followed in behind Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meanwhile, the Queen was the last to make an entrance at the Abbey.



