Prince William, Kate Middleton led into Philip’s memorial by children George, Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton made quite an entrance at Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey in London today, March 29, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte leading their parents, reported Express UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge entered the ceremony to celebrate the life and service of William’s grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who served alongside the Queen for the majority of her seven-decade-long reign.
Both Kate and Prince William were reportedly among the last members of the British Royal Family to arrive at the Abbey for the service. They led Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, six, alongside them.
While William chose a classic suit for the occasion, Kate stunned in a black-and-white polka-dotted classic dress paired with black stilettos and a chic hat to tie her look.
William and Kate followed in behind Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Meanwhile, the Queen was the last to make an entrance at the Abbey.
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg is emceeing 'American Song Contest 2022'
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly on her way to London for Philip's memorial in a car with Prince Andrew
'We don’t condone anyone hitting,' said Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams
The Queen will attend today’s Thanksgiving service for her late husband
Will Smith took home an Oscar for his portrayal of King Richard
Deepika Padukone receives TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions in the field of mental health