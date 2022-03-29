Alec Baldwin showers support on Chris Rock after Will Smith Oscar slap

Alec Baldwin extended support to Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

The Dr. Death actor tweeted in defence of Rock which he later shared on his Instagram account.

The 63-year-old wrote, “I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris.”

“But I love you, @chrisrock,” Baldwin added. “And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show.”

The actor is being trolled for his remarks as he allegedly beat up a man back in 2018 over a parking spot. And now he recently accidently shot cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.



The dramatic Oscar moment happened right after Rock made a joke directed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith comparing her to G. I. Jane.

Smith found the joke offensive as his wife suffers from alopecia, and as a reaction he rushed on stage to slap Rock.

The King Richard actor then returned to his seat as he twice shouted to the host on stage, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”