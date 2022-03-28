Pak vs WI: PCB announces schedule of West Indies ODIs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule for the three-match ODI series against West Indies which would start on June 08.
The PCB, in a statement, said that Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The West Indian team will arrive in Islamabad on 5 June for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on 8, 10 and 12 June.
The ODIs were part of the West Indies tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five COVID-19 cases were reported on the West Indies side. They have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course.
The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.
Waqar Younis receives commemorative cap and plaque at iconic Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan ended day two of the third Test at 90-1 in Lahore today
For Pakistan, the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the main wicket-takers
Aaron Finch is confident he has the bowling cattle for what will be just the second ODI series Australia have played...
Opener Usman Khawaja misses a century by nine runs and Steve Smith falls short of completing 8,000 runs
Shaheen Afridi was in his prime during his second over and got the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in...