Pak vs WI: PCB announces schedule of West Indies ODIs

The ODI matches between Pakistan and West Indies are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule for the three-match ODI series against West Indies which would start on June 08.

The PCB, in a statement, said that Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The West Indian team will arrive in Islamabad on 5 June for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on 8, 10 and 12 June.

The ODIs were part of the West Indies tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five COVID-19 cases were reported on the West Indies side. They have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Series schedule: