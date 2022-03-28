Prince William, Kate Middleton branded ‘useless’ in furious rant: No longer our power!’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire at the hands of experts for no longer being the ‘soft power’ Britain hoped for at the time of its inception.



Broadcaster Palki Sharma made this claim in her latest TV stint and according to Express UK, was quoted saying, "The Royal Family wants to reinvent itself.”

"So the Queen dispatched her grandson to her so-called realms, countries that recognise the Queen as their head of state, but the realms are revolting.”



Before concluding she also accused the Royal Family of being "stuck in the Victorian era with the same delusion of empire and arrogance".

Before concluding she also added, "This trip has intended to solidify Britain's place in the Caribbean but things did not go to plan. This tour has been a royal disaster."