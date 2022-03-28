Will Smith talks with Bradley Cooper, Denzel Washington post altercation with Chris Rock

After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Denzel Washington were seen talking with the King Richard star



Photos from the Dolby Theatre show that Cooper, 47, put his hand on Smith's shoulder, while the actor-rapper, 53, had his hand lightly touching Cooper's waist and ended their interaction with a hug.

Perry and Washington also spoke with Smith, who smacked Rock, 57, after the comedian made a joke about seeing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a possible G.I. Jane 2.



For those unversed, Pinkett Smith, 50, has been sporting a bald hairstyle because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that damages hair follicles, causing bald spots and hair loss.



Later Smith addressed the incident directly, extended his apology to the Academy and his fellow actors for the incident — but failed to mention Rock.



"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.