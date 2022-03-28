No-trust motion: 'Things will clear by March 31,' says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that in light of his political experience, things will be clear by March 31.



Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Sheikh Rasheed said that if the no-confidence motion is tabled today, voting on the resolution will be held on Monday (April 4).

“My political conscience says that the situation could change even an hour before the voting because the Opposition has to bring 172 members to the assembly,” he added.

Responding to a question, the interior minister revealed that he is unaware of the “written threat” received by PM Imran Khan, what the premier had called a credible evidence of a foreign plot to topple down his government a day earlier.

The interior minister reiterated his support for PM Imran Khan, saying the premier will thwart the efforts of the Opposition to oust him.

“I have never seen any government complete its tenure; however, my perception has changed after the historic PTI rally was held yesterday, where the turnout of supporters was massive," Rasheed said, adding that after 1977, this was the first time he had led a rally.

Regarding JUI-F’s public gathering scheduled today, he said that the party is not allowed to hold today’s rally and sit-in as their no-objection certificate (NOC) has expired. However, he said, PML-N has the required permission to hold their rally.

The interior minister said that the establishment is with Pakistan and the military forces are only concerned about the interests of Pakistan.

“Imran Khan is laying the foundation of an independent foreign policy,” he said, reiterating that he stands with PM Imran Khan whether he is in power or not.

He said he had asked PM Imran Khan to announce elections after Hajj, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor’s rule in Sindh as the people [MNAs] were being bought.