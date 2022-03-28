Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain on Sunday took home the Oscar for best actress, a reward for her remarkable physical transformation into a larger-than-life US televangelist in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."
Chastain, 45, won over Academy voters with a performance that saw her don complex prosthetics, wigs and layers of Tammy Faye Bakker´s trademark heavy makeup every day on set in order to embody the late singer-turned-minister and LGBTQ activist.
She bested Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") to win the prize.
