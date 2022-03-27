Pregnant Rihanna’s shopping spree leaves fans in speculation 

Music icon Rihanna has set the latest maternity trends as she doesn’t shy about showing off her growing baby bump since she revealed the big news.
The singer, who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky, is currently busy with shopping trips as she’s buying some adorable designer baby clothes.
Just weeks after the Diamonds singer was spotted purchasing budget-friendly baby items from Target, soon-to-be-mom star recently stopped by a high-end boutique to collect some designer duds for her first born.
On Friday, the Umbrella crooner, 33, visited Couture Kids in Los Angeles to pick up a few items. She was dressed in a gorgeous pink, button-up shirt, paired with white shorts, white and silver socks and purple open-toe mules.
The Fenty owner was seen purchasing adorable onesies and socks. Meanwhile, eagle-eye fans of the singer noticed a coral dress in the shopping and claimed it as a hint toward Rihanna having a girl.
Fans immediately turned to social media and expressed their speculations, “You can’t convince me Rihanna’s not having a girl,” one person wrote tweeted on Saturday.
“I can just SENSE Rihanna is having a girl I just know it,” another follower added.
