Halle Berry recalls Oscar win incredible moment

Halle Berry recently took to social media to reminisce about her award-winning moment.

The Catwoman actor exactly 20 years after receiving the Best Actress award for her performance in Monster's Ball at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, reminisced on her achievement in a tweet published on Twitter, Friday.



” 20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door," the 55-year-old captioned her post, which was accompanied by a photograph of herself holding the coveted film award.

"I will never get over this moment!" The X-Men actor also thanked others in her tweet, praising The Academy, Lionsgate, Lee Daniels, and Marc Forster with a red heart emoji.

However, Berry played Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball, a lady who had an affair with her guilty husband's executioner. Among those who appear in the film are Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle, Sean Combs, and Mos Def.