Sir Elton John pens letter to his sons for 75th birthday, ‘there’s so much I am proud of’

Iconic English singer Sir Elton John celebrated his 75th birthday with a special letter to his sons on Friday.

The Rocket Man singer marked a significant milestone in his life – 75th birthday - by writing a letter to his sons — Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9 — whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

In the letter, published in Time Magazine, John talked about his experiences and shared sweet family memories "Looking back over the past 75 years, there is so much I am proud of, so much I have learned."

The legendary piano artist continued, "When I was young, I was told to fit in, to do what others expected even when it didn't feel right. Now I realize I can only be me. Being true to myself is what gave me my voice, and helped me face my greatest fears."

He explained that he was able to forge "deep friends, found the love of my life and became your Daddy."

"Whoever you grow up to be, just be you — fully and completely you," he noted.

John and Furnish had their first child Zachary in December 2010 and welcomed Elijah through the same surrogate in 2013. In his letter, the I’m Still Standing singer explained the challenges of upbringing their children.

Recalling the time, he and Furnish used to read them bedtime stories, John said, “Kids you understood the real message in your favorite story, The Family Book by Todd Parr, that there are ‘lots of different ways to be a family,' it said. 'Your family is special no matter what kind it is.' "

The British star also noted down the challenges the LGBT community still faces, including the recent Florida "Don't Say Gay Bill," which he said could prevent kids who struggle "to understand and accept who they are" from getting the help they need.

"No child should have to live through this. I want you to grow up in a world free from conflict, where you can fulfill your dreams, whatever they may be," he explained.

To conclude the letter, John called his sons the "greatest gifts I have ever been given."

"You have filled my heart with love and my life with purpose and meaning in ways I didn't think were possible," he said. "You are my proudest achievements and I love you both so, so much."