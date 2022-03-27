Kristen Stewart does not want details of private life to be 'disgustingly consumed'

Kristen Stewart is not worried about people mistaking her sexuality.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, the actress reveals how identifying as a bisexual has not been easy in Hollywood.

“I think the hardest part has been finding the right words for it, because everyone’s experience is different.

"As an actor, you just want to reveal yourself. And so, it’s really counter-intuitive to be like, ‘Wait, but not here.’ In my private life? What is that? I’m an actor.

“I don’t really want a private life. I don’t want the details of my life to be disgustingly consumed and commodified. But at the same time I don’t want to hide anything.”

Kristen, however, notes did not let opinions impact what she feels from within.

“It was confusing for other people," she said.

"I was fine. I was one way for a long time and I was not a different way once I started dating other people. Unless you say the words, because words matter, you’re not fully out yet.”

On the work front, Kristen is nominated for the best actress category in Oscars for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.