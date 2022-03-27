Today is a battle for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

PTI's caravan is heading towards Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/screengrab

KARACHI: A large number of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists kicked off their journey to Islamabad from across the country on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to attend the “Amr bil Maroof” public meeting.

In Karachi, the PTI activists gathered at Sohrab Goth on Saturday, where the party leaders delivered brief speeches ahead of their journey to Islamabad. They asked the PTI activists to maintain unity and discipline in their ranks before the “final showdown” in Islamabad today (March 27).

The PTI caravan left Karachi around 1pm on Saturday. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI’s parliamentary party leader Khurram Sher Zaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, and MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon and others were leading different groups of the caravan.

In his exclusive message for today's jalsa at the Parade Ground, PM Imran Khan urged the people to leave early for the public meeting. He said, “Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI.”

He maintained that it is a battle for the future of our nation. The prime minister said that they came out of their homes to rewrite the history of Pakistan.

In view of the rush on the streets, he urged the masses to leave early so that they can reach their destination on time.

PM Imran invites nation to join him

On March 24, PM Imran Khan had invited the nation to join him on March 27 to reinstate the government's stance against the “dacoits” ruling Pakistan for the last 30 years.

In a special message for the nation broadcast on television, social media and radio, the premier had said that the “group of bandits” who have been looting the county for the last 30 years have joined hands in “auctioning the conscience of the elected public representatives.”

“They are practicing this publicly,” he had said, adding that the people of Pakistan should join him on March 27 to convey their message that the nation is against evil.

He had said that the people should tell the Opposition that the act of horse-trading being done from black money is “unacceptable” so that nobody dares to commit such crimes next time.

The premier had asked the people of the country to "stand with the good" and "against evil", urging them to show support.



