Kourtney Kardashian shares skinny model's pic post Khloe's slim body frame

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of a skinny model on her Instagram account after fans noticed Khloe Kardashian's much thinner body frame, reported The Sun.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star unveiled her photo to promote her Good American label in which the mogul’s weight loss could be easily noticed.

Coming across the photo, netizens were quick to inquire about the reality TV star’s well-being after she showed off her too thing waistline as she sported white baggy jeans.

"So she has no waist?," one user commented, as per the outlet's reports.

Moreover, the socialite went completely unrecognizable in that blue outfit, she rocked during her visit to Miami for sister Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims pop-up store opening.

“She’s absolutely gorgeous but I just wish she looked a little less... computer generated? Like she doesn’t look like a real human sometimes on her Instagram, where as pap shots she looks real and still gorgeous,” a fan expressed.