BTS, Snoop Dogg to bring 'worlds together' with upcoming collaboration

BTS ARMY can't keep calm after Snoop Dogg confirmed to have joined hand with Butter hit-makers for their upcoming project.
The A.V. Club on March 25 shared that the American hip-hop legend personally spilled the beans on upcoming project days after the internet was flooded with the reports of septet reaching out to the California Gurls hit-maker.
"The BTS experience you keep talking about,” he said. “I’m going to let them tell you about it.”
“It’s official like a referee with a whistle,” he added.
The upcoming project will not be Snoop Dogg’s first collaboration with any Korean artist as he’s previously joined Girls Generation, 2NE1, PSY and MONSTA X
Talking about his Korean artists her said, “I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”
“I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” he expressed.
“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” he continued.
“I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”
