Saturday March 26, 2022
Snoop Dogg has confirmed the reports of his collaboration with BTS

By Web Desk
March 26, 2022
BTS, Snoop Dogg to bring 'worlds together' with upcoming collaboration

BTS ARMY can't keep calm after Snoop Dogg confirmed to have joined hand with Butter hit-makers for their upcoming project.

The A.V. Club on March 25 shared that the American hip-hop legend personally spilled the beans on upcoming project days after the internet was flooded with the reports of septet reaching out to the California Gurls hit-maker.

"The BTS experience you keep talking about,” he said. “I’m going to let them tell you about it.”

“It’s official like a referee with a whistle,” he added.

The upcoming project will not be Snoop Dogg’s first collaboration with any Korean artist as he’s previously joined Girls Generation, 2NE1, PSY and MONSTA X

Talking about his Korean artists her said, “I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

“I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” he expressed.

“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” he continued.

“I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”