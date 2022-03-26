Kim Kardashian takes jibe at Kanye West's ‘concerning’ social media use

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s recent remarks about social media use raised an eyebrow as the SKIMS founder seemingly took a jibe at estranged husband Kanye West over his recent online attacks.



The Donda 2 rapper recently landed in hot waters when he was barred from performing at this year’s Grammy Awards due to his 'concerning' posts against Kardashian, Pete Davidson and others.

The 41-year-old reality TV star remained mostly mum about the matter which this one time in expectation.

The mother of four recently talked to Vogue Hong Kong to mention that she uses social media ‘in a meaningful way.’

The comment sounded like a diss at the Flashing Lights song-maker while the mogul expressed that she’s now only focused on ‘Team Me.’

“For a long time, I did so many things just to make others happy,” she explained. “

“Now, I’m realizing it’s ok to choose to do what makes you happy, like eating well, working out, and having more fun with family,” she added.